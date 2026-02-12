The #1 State People are Leaving Massachusetts For

I've always said, "I don't want to die living in Massachusetts" - not because I hate the state, it's just because I'm a lifelong resident who wants to live elsewhere in this beautiful country.

Massachusetts is losing residents — and the numbers are hard to ignore.

New Census data shows the state lost more than 30,000 people to other states last year. Since 2020, more than 162,000 people have left on net. That means more people are moving out than moving in.

So where are they going? According to the UMass Donahue Institute, the top destinations in 2024 were: Florida, New Hampshire, New York, California, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, Maine, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Florida alone drew more than 21,000 former Massachusetts residents.

Why Are They Leaving?

The biggest reason is cost. Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states in the country. Housing prices are sky-high. Health care costs are among the highest in the nation. And state taxes are a burden many families say they can no longer afford.

Jobs are a factor too.

While the state is strong in biotech and education, it has fallen behind in job growth compared to the rest of the country. States like Florida and Texas have been growing their economies faster.

The people leaving aren't random. Research shows most are between the ages of 25 and 44, working-age adults with college degrees and solid incomes. That's exactly the group the state needs to keep its economy healthy.

What's Keeping the Numbers From Being Worse?

International immigration has helped offset the losses. But that flow is slowing down, thanks to changes in both state and federal policy.

Experts warn that if the trend continues, Massachusetts could face worker shortages, lower tax revenue, and less political power in Washington.