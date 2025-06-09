There is a new law in Massachusetts that will take effect concerning the use of LED headlights in vehicles, according to unionrayo.com. The law has to do with replacement LED headlights, like the ones people try to put inside headlights that were previously halogen.

LED Headlight Ban In Mass.

So, it's really not that the current LED lights are too bright, the law is based on the actual headlamp itself being certified as whole piece and not assembled separately.

Technical compliance with federal standards.

Code of Federal Regulations (Title 49, Subtitle B, Chapter V, Part 571, Subpart B, § 571.108). This mandates that headlight systems—lens, reflector, and bulb—be tested and certified as a single unit and not combined with replacement parts.

Headlights must illuminate at least 115 feet ahead without impairing oncoming drivers’ vision. However, aftermarket LEDs lack full-system certification, making them non-compliant.

Massachusetts drivers must ensure headlights are either factory-installed LEDs or part of a certified full kit. If you want to modify your headlights, you better be in complliance or you will face a fine in Massachusetts.

Complaints about LED lights being too bright and blinding are often a thing, but this law is not about that, just the modification of headlights.

A halogen bulb puts out about 1,000 lumens. An LED bulb puts out about 4,000 lumens. Some aftermarket LED bulbs, many illegal, advertise an eye melting 12,000 lumens! -cbsnews.com

A non-profit called Soft Lights Foundation is still at it, collecting signatures in the hopes of a one day all out ban on LED lights.

Kimberly Denault of Methuen is a volunteer for the Soft Lights Foundation. "It's a public safety issue," she said. "I've literally been driving before and had to stop in the middle of the road because I was completely blinded. Completely blinded."