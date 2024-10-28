Legal Add-Ons To Cars In Mass. Starts Next Week

The presidential election is next week, daylight saving time ends next week, and you can now legally add some snow protection to your vehicle starting on November 1.

We had the local tire guy on the air this morning a few weeks ago and we got to talking about studded snow tires when he reminded us about the rules in Massachusetts.

This type of tire is illegal in Massachusetts

Studded snow tires are illegal in Massachusetts six months out of the year. Studded snow tires are legal from the First of November to the End of April. -mass.gov

What are studded snow tires?

There are two types of common snow tires: Studded and stud less.

Studded snow tires literally have metal studs embedded within the tread. These small, strong pieces of metal are designed to dig into ice, which provides added traction.

Studless tires have deeper tread as well as added traction measures and rubber that doesn't harden as much in cold weather.

Why are they illegal?

They muck up the pavement. Roads when covered in snow and ice add a layer of protection to the roads so to speak, so the studs don't end up harming them. Studded snow tires can be very noisy as well.

Buy those snow tires now but you can't use them until Nov. 1!

The Farmer's Almanac, not to be confused with the "Old Farmer's Almanac" is out with its winter prediction for the U.S.

Farmer's Almanac New Winter 2025 Prediction For Mass.

The average snowfall for Massachusetts during a normal winter is about 45 inches. We did not get close to that last year. Some say the El Nino weather pattern is to blame for that.

Moderate Temps, Wet and White for the Northeast!

For the haters of super cold weather, it seems as though you're in luck. A consistent stormy weather pattern is the forecast come mid-late January, according to the almanac.

Winter in the New England and the Northeast region (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont) will be stormy with above-normal amounts of precipitation and near- to above-normal temperatures, according to the Almanac. "Obviously, in the mountainous areas, we do see some good opportunities for that winter precipitation to turn white," Duncan said. -usatoday.com