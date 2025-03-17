Legendary Mass. Donut Shop and Diner Closing

My mom used to take us for doughnuts every Sunday after church, so I have a soft spot for old doughnut shops.

All good things come to an end and that is the case for a decades old donut shop turned diner in Massachusetts.

Twin Donuts in Allston, MA will close its doors next Monday, March 24 after seventy years in business.

It is with profound sadness that we announce that Twin Donuts will be closing our doors on Monday March 24, 2025

March 23rd will be our last day of service. It had been an honor and privilege to serve our Allston and Brighton community for the past 25 years and your business has been truly appreciated by our family all these years.

Variety of donuts - Please see my portfolio for other food related images. Getty Images loading...

We do hope to see you at our sister locations Cafe Mirror and The Brighton Cafe. With love, The Twin Donuts Family.

The reason for the closure? "The price of everything is going up".

Boston.com confirmed that Twin Donuts is closing for good from an employee over the phone, who said that it was because of the increasing price of “everything” — mentioning ingredients like eggs and supplies — as the reason for closure. -boston.com

Twin Donuts opened in Allston in 1955. The business and its old neon sign have become legendary with residents and students alike. The place used to offer just doughnuts, but 25 years ago it turned into a doughnut place/breakfast combo when then new owners, the Taings took it over in 2001.

The pandemic and the changing income level of residents in the area were both cited as reasons for the decline in business.

“There is definitely not that crowd of students,” Catherine Taing told the publication. “Twin Donuts used to be popular with the hippie-punk crowd that used to be prevalent in Allston; it’s just not there anymore. With rents skyrocketing, it’s pushed those regulars out.”

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker