If you thought your license plate number was completely random, it's not - it is tied to your registration expiration date. It also lets law enforcement know when you pull you over.

The last number on the license plate corresponds directly to the month in which the registration expires. For example, if your license plate ends in 1, your registration expires in January; if it ends in 2, it expires in February, and so on, with plates ending in 0 expiring in October.

This system ensures that renewals are distributed evenly throughout the year, preventing bottlenecks at the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

The Last Number On Your Mass. Plate Indicates This

The expiration date is typically set for the last day of the assigned month, and Massachusetts requires vehicle owners to renew their registration every two years. The RMV sends renewal reminders to vehicle owners via mail or email, but it’s the owner’s responsibility to ensure timely renewal.

If you don't renew your vehicle registration by the due date, you could get a fine, a penalty, or even have your car taken away if police stop you. The month your registration expires is shown on the sticker on your license plate, so it's easy for you and the police to check if it's up to date.

Massachusetts made this system to keep things simple and organized for drivers. The expiration date is based on the last number of your license plate, which helps manage all the cars in the state.

You can check if your registration is still good online at the RMV website or call them if you need help figuring out your expiration date or how to renew. Staying on top of this keeps you driving legally!

This post was inspired by The Brookline Police Department's Facebook page.