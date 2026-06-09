Risk Of Life-Threatening Infection Behind Baby Product Recall At Target Stores, Including MA

Here we go again, folks. Our friends at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have alerted us to another voluntary recall due to a potential risk for a life-threatening infection, especially in infants and young children.

This recall definitely concerns Massachusetts, as the product was sold at Target stores across the country, and also online at Target.com. In fact, it was Target who announced the recall.

The recalled product is actually baby wipes. According to the FDA, these wipes have the potential to be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioi. Are you familiar with either one of those? Neither was I, so I did some research.

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Both Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioi are gram-negative bacteria that are found commonly in water and soil. And, here's the thing, they pose little to no risk for healthy individuals.

But, due to their immature immune systems, infants and young children are especially vulnerable. And being that these wipes are predominantly used on babies and children, they can be especially dangerous.

With infants, children, and even immunocompromised individuals, the recalled wipes can cause an infection to spread more easily through the bloodstream and, according to the FDA:

Potentially lead to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia.

The recalled products are two types of baby wipes, which are as follows:

Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes, assorted counts, and

and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes, assorted counts

The affected Fragrance Free Baby Wipes have expiration dates between May 10, 2028, and November 5, 2028, while the Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes have expiration dates between June 29, 2028, and June 30, 2028.

The FDA recommends to immediately stop using the affected products and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Also, Target (along with the manufacturer of the wipes) is investigating this matter.

For more on the recall, please visit the FDA's website for all the details by clicking here.

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