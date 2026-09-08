The case that has captivated the commonwealth of Massachusetts and the nation ended in a mistrial on Friday. So, where is Lindsay Clancy now, and what happens next?

The jury deliberated for seven days, roughly 38 hours total, and split 11 to 1 on whether Clancy was criminally responsible when she strangled her three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, at their Duxbury home back in January 2023. Judge William Sullivan sent them back twice under what's called a Tuey-Rodriguez instruction, which basically tells jurors to give it one more honest shot. When they came back deadlocked a third time, Massachusetts law says the judge can't force them to keep going unless they agree to it. They didn't, and Sullivan declared a mistrial.

(At one point, Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington wanted the one dissenting juror to be replaced, but Judge Sullivan said no!)

This case has spawned all kinds of conversation, as well as conspiracy theories, on the internet from men and women alike, with Clancy's husband Patrick being the real killer, taking the conspiratorial cake. This theory has emanated from amateur sleuths on the social media platform TikTok.

Where is Lindsay Clancy now?

Exactly where she's been since the case started. She remains at Tewksbury State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility, not a jail. She's held without bail, which is standard under Massachusetts law for first degree murder charges, and a mistrial doesn't change her bail status at all. She's still paralyzed from a suicide attempt the night of the killings and, according to her attorney, remains under close monitoring.

Reddington told George Stephanopolous on Good Morning America that he would like President Trump to pardon Clancy. Trump legally cannot do that however, since the case is not federal.

Retrial

As for what's next, Judge Sullivan has already said he wants a retrial this fall and scheduled a status conference for September 29. Prosecutors could also decide to negotiate a plea deal or, less likely given the case's severity, drop the charges entirely.

North Adams Trial Where Reddington is Defense Lawyer

The Clancy trial has delayed a trial here in Berkshire County. Kelsie Cote is accused of killing her grandmother on October 31, 2022. Reddington will still represent Cote.

According to CBS News, Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, confirmed in a press conference on Friday that he is defending Kelsie Cote, another Massachusetts woman charged with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. -cbs6albany.com