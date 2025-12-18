Lipton Car Wash Will Open ‘First or Second Week In January’

Mike Lipton, CEO of Lipton Energy, has been wanting to build a car wash in The Berkshires for years, (Lipton operates one in Vermont), and it's finally happening. Lipton Car Wash is set to open on Route 7 in Pittsfield during "the first or second week of January" - slightly delayed from the original mid-December target, but worth the wait for what's coming.

Lipton Car Wash on Rte. 7 in Pittsfield

Lipton Car Wash Lipton Car Wash loading...

The new facility, at the old Dakota Restaurant location, brings some serious upgrades to the local car wash scene. We're talking 18 vacuum stations, each equipped with vending machines stocked with car fresheners, Armor All, and other essentials. But here's the standout feature: a floor mat washer. If you've ever tried scrubbing winter slush out of your car mats in a gas station parking lot, you know how game-changing this is.

"The lighting is gonna be really cool, too, I was joking offline that it was gonna look like a sci-fi movie" - Mike Lipton

Lipton has deep roots in the Berkshires, and adding a car wash to the family business was always part of the plan. Now, the Lipton name covers gas, oil, propane, markets, and soon, your dirty car.

Save money: Lipton is rolling out a loyalty program that ties together everything they offer. Sign up, and you'll save money across the board - gas, propane, convenience store purchases, and car washes. For Berkshire residents who already fuel up or shop at Lipton locations, it's a no-brainer. Liptoncarwash.com

Winter in the Berkshires is brutal on vehicles. Road salt, sand, and grime aren't just cosmetic issues - they eat away at your car's undercarriage and paint if left unchecked. A new car wash with modern equipment and convenient extras like mat washers and vacuum vending machines makes it easier to keep up with maintenance, especially during the messiest months.

The car wash will be open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.