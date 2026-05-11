Massachusetts Locals Name This Town as The Best on Cape Cod

We're fully into the Spring season and that means one thing. Summer is just around the corner.

Summer means a much needed break and hopefully at least one beach trip and there isn't a more iconic one in the Bay State than Cape Cod. It's not just Massachusetts residents seek summer fun on Cape Cod, but visitors from all over the world flock to the beaches and islands of the eastern peninsula.

According to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, over 26 million people visit the sandy shores annually. Domestic tourism spending alone brings in $1.37 billion into the Barnstable County economy. Even folks who are just making a day trip to Cape Cod spend $200 per travel party, per day.

With over 560 miles of sandy shoreline and over 130 beaches, visitors to Massachusetts have plenty of beaches to choose from, although not all are created equal. While some folks are looking for a family-friendly atmosphere, others might be looking for a more private, quiet getaway. It's fair to say, Cape Cod has something for everyone.

Massachusetts Locals Say This is Best Cape Cod Town to Visit

Almost 1000 readers responded to a Boston.com poll that asked the simply questions; What is the best town on Cape Cod?

Out of all 15, two towns garnered the most votes, and just FOUR votes separated the winner from the runner up.

Coming in at number one with 17% or respondents saying it's the best town on the Cape, was Harwich. Falmouth drew the second spot.

"Harwich, located on the Lower Cape, is comprised of seven distinct villages: East Harwich, Harwich Center, Harwich Port, North Harwich, Pleasant Lake, South Harwich, and West Harwich. Harwich Port’s walkable downtown is dotted with boutiques, restaurants, spired churches, and offers live music in the summer. Harwich also has a full service marina and an 11-acre lavender farm."

Boston.com

Locals echoed the sentiment that besides the beaches, the towns walkability, downtown area, bike paths, historic homes and excellent restaurants make the town of Harwich a top destination.