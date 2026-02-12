World Atlas Recommends 3 Berkshire County Towns for a Long Weekend

Massachusetts is known for its culture, beauty, history, and tourism. Many people refer to Massachusetts as a destination state, which is hard to argue considering the Bay State received over 50 million tourists in 2024.

There are so many places to experience in the Bay State. Of course, there are the obvious places to explore, like Boston and Cape Cod. Still, Massachusetts is home to smaller areas that have become tourist attractions due to their hometown feel and charm, while offering plenty of activities.

Berkshire County is Worth a Visit

Everybody has their favorite places to explore, while others may have never visited the Bay State and are looking for recommendations. One area worth exploring is Berkshire County. The folks are friendly, the lifestyle is laid back, and the area is fun. World Atlas recently published an article featuring the 8 perfect destinations for a long weekend in Massachusetts, and three Berkshire County towns are included on that list.

Williamstown

Williamstown is the first Berkshire County town that World Atlas recommends for a long weekend, and the article can't help but compliment the Berkshires as being a beautiful backdrop for the town. The Clark Art Institute and the Williams College Museum of Art are both recommended by the site, and while you're there, you must take a stroll down Spring Street and soak in the local culture.

Lenox

World Atlas has many recommendations for Lenox, including Ventfort Hall, Tanglewood, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Miraval Berkshires, and more. Lenox is another town that is more than worth a downtown stroll. If you make a fall visit, be sure to check out the town's popular Lenox Apple Squeeze event.

Great Barrington

Included in World Atlas' review of Great Barrington are recommendations for Ski Butternut, nearby Catamount Mountain Resort, nearby Washington State Forest, and you can't forget about the downtown Main Street culture and beloved local businesses. If you make a winter visit to Great Barrington in December, you'll want to be part of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll. It's a holiday-themed event that runs for about five hours throughout downtown Great Barrington. The stroll usually occurs on the second Saturday of December, and it's a must-see.

Congratulations to these three towns for making the list. Other areas like Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, and Stockbridge, among others, could have easily made the list as well. Do you agree with World Atlas' recommendations? What would you have included on the list?

