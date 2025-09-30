Look! The Best Massachusetts Schools For Return On Investment
Here's something we're all aware of, fellow Massachusetts residents: Going to college isn't cheap! And with the tuition at some schools and universities costing a whole lot more than others, you have to weigh your options carefully.
In other words, you should be asking yourself, "Will what I take away from college be worth at least what I put into it?" That's a great question. Recently, a study looked at the top universities in the country based on the best return on investment.
The study, conducted by U.S. News & World Report, looked at data from Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce. This data includes the return on investment for 4,600 colleges.
Believe it or not, the top 22 schools out of the 4,600 include 5 universities and liberal arts colleges in the Commonwealth! You read that correctly. Five out of the top 22. That fact, to me at least, is mind-blowing!
To reiterate, these are not the cheapest colleges to attend, by any means. However, these schools are the ones that you'll get the most out of. These are the colleges, according to U.S. News:
...with the highest 40-year net present value, a metric that compares the cost of college to a student's potential future earnings.
Without further ado, here are the five Massachusetts schools in the top 22 and where they placed in the rankings:
- Harvard University(#19)
- Worcester Polytechnic University(#18)
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy(#12)
- Bentley University(#8)
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology(#2)
Pretty good for the Bay State, yes? And good old MIT ranking at #2. The only school that has a better ROI is Harvey Mudd College in California. Take a look at the full rankings by visiting U.S. News & World Report's website here.
