Buying a Lottery Ticket with a Credit Card in Massachusetts; What’s the Deal?

Just that one big win could be life-changing. You know how it is. We all dream we can win the lottery someday, but then reality hits, and we're back to our normal routines. I don't buy lottery tickets often, but now and then I'll buy one and cross my fingers. Needless to say, there haven't been any big winnings for me. Usually, if I do purchase a lottery ticket, it's either Powerball or Mega Millions. Hey, you have to play to win, right?

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Does Massachusetts Allow People to Buy Lottery Tickets with Credit Cards?

Because I don't buy lottery tickets all that often, I tend to forget that I need to have cash on me when purchasing a lottery ticket. Unfortunately, you cannot purchase a lottery ticket in Massachusetts with a credit card. There are a few reasons for this, including impulse spending and overspending, buying tickets with money you don't actually have, and protecting consumers.

What About Debit Cards?

Some retailers accept debit cards as a form of payment, but not all. In addition, you cannot purchase single lottery tickets from the official Mass Lottery website. When buying a lottery ticket in Massachusetts, your safest bet is to have cash on you, and you'll avoid running into problems when purchasing a ticket.

Which States Do Allow Credit Cards for Buying Lottery Tickets?

Even though Massachusetts doesn't allow the sale of lottery tickets via credit cards, there is a host of states that do allow this method. According to Legal Clarity, lottery ticket purchases with a credit card are permitted in the following states:

Arizona

California

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

West Virginia

Strange Massachusetts Laws These Massachusetts laws will have you scratching your head, but they are fun to explore. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart