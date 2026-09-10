Buying a Lottery Ticket with a Credit Card in Massachusetts; What’s the Deal?
Just that one big win could be life-changing. You know how it is. We all dream we can win the lottery someday, but then reality hits, and we're back to our normal routines. I don't buy lottery tickets often, but now and then I'll buy one and cross my fingers. Needless to say, there haven't been any big winnings for me. Usually, if I do purchase a lottery ticket, it's either Powerball or Mega Millions. Hey, you have to play to win, right?
Does Massachusetts Allow People to Buy Lottery Tickets with Credit Cards?
Because I don't buy lottery tickets all that often, I tend to forget that I need to have cash on me when purchasing a lottery ticket. Unfortunately, you cannot purchase a lottery ticket in Massachusetts with a credit card. There are a few reasons for this, including impulse spending and overspending, buying tickets with money you don't actually have, and protecting consumers.
What About Debit Cards?
Some retailers accept debit cards as a form of payment, but not all. In addition, you cannot purchase single lottery tickets from the official Mass Lottery website. When buying a lottery ticket in Massachusetts, your safest bet is to have cash on you, and you'll avoid running into problems when purchasing a ticket.
Which States Do Allow Credit Cards for Buying Lottery Tickets?
Even though Massachusetts doesn't allow the sale of lottery tickets via credit cards, there is a host of states that do allow this method. According to Legal Clarity, lottery ticket purchases with a credit card are permitted in the following states:
- Arizona
- California
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- West Virginia
Strange Massachusetts Laws
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