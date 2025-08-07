Thousands In Mass. Apply For This At The RMV

The deadline to apply for a low number plate in Massachusetts is looming.

Massachusetts License Plates

I’ve lived in Massachusetts my whole life and registered lots of cars, but I’ve never gotten a special license plate. I always just took whatever the person at the desk gave me, and that was fine.

Some people, though, really love special license plates! Massachusetts has over 30 kinds, like ones for Cape Cod, the Jimmy Fund, the New England Patriots, veterans, old cars, overdose awareness, and even a plate celebrating 250 years of freedom.

Lots of People Want Special Plates

In 2024, over 18,600 people tried to get a low-number license plate. To apply, you have to make sure all your car fees and taxes are paid up.

Last year, there were 298 low-number plates available, like "34," "255," "1912," "2X," "33V," "B8," and "Z88." You can’t pick the exact plate you want—it’s given to you based on the order the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) uses.

If you're interested in entering for a low number this year: To enter the low plate lottery, visit mass.gov, the deadline is Aug. 15, 2025. There are about 250 plates available.

Why Are Low-Number Plates Special?

In Massachusetts, low-number plates are a big deal. People like them because they’re unique, have history, or get passed down in families. Some think they show off status, while others just think they’re fun. The RMV uses a lottery to give everyone a fair chance to get one, but with so many people applying, it’s not easy to win!

What about antique cars?

Vehicles that are older than 25 years are considered antique or classic in Massachusetts, so any vehicle from 1999 or before.

You cannot use a vehicle with an "antique" tag for regular driving use in Massachusetts!