If you live in Massachusetts, you're probably familiar with the nursery rhyme "Lynn, Lynn, City of Sin". In fact, Lynn's perception got so bad at one point that they considered changing the name to something more pleasant.
Lynn, Massachusetts
In 1997, they wanted to cancel "Lynn" and change it to "Ocean Park, MA".
It failed.
In 1997, Lynn's solicitor, Michael Barry, proposed changing the name of the city to Ocean Park, but voters turned him down.
“Thought they wanted to change the name to Ocean Park some years ago? So it was Ocean Park Ocean Park never go out after dark?!”
I had forgotten about that, but it’s true. That was one of the movements afoot the year I covered the city as a reporter in 1997. I thought it was a stupid idea from the start, and I’m glad most people didn’t take it seriously. -theocddiaries.com
The only city or town I can think of that changed its name in Massachusetts was Manchester By The Sea. Due to its confusion with nearby Manchester, NH, they changed Manchester, MA to Manchester By The Sea in 1989.
Lynn's Reputation Was Bad At One Time, But A Name Change Was Not The Solution
Lynn has a lot of great history, it isn't all murder, crime and drugs.
- 2,200 acre Lynn Woods forest
- The country's first jet engine (G.E.)
- Historic shoe manufacturing
- Beautiful beaches
- Cuisine
- Manning Bowl
