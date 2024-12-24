MA Grocery Chain Named ‘Best Employer’ For 2024

Grocery stores can make for great employment and Massachusetts is sure chock full of options. I was walking out of my food shopping experience the other night when I saw a sign in the exit hallway that said "Best-in-State Employer".

There are a few grocery stores that make the list for best of in 2024, but only one is ranked highest, according to Statista.

Mass. Grocery Chain Named 'Best-In-State Employer' For 2024

How does the Forbes ranking work?

On a scale of 0 to 10, respondents indicate how likely they are to recommend their own employer to friends or family – with 0 being the worst and 10 the best.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

People must love working for Trader Joe's as they rank number 5 in Massachusetts and fall under the retail and wholesale section of the millions that were surveyed across the country.

Trader Joe's is the highest ranking grocery chain in Massachusetts for best-in-state employer.

Trader Joe's was followed by Wegman's, Big Y World Class Market and then Whole Foods in that order.

Trader Joe's locations include:

Hadley, MA

Brookline, MA

Shrewsbury, MA

Somerville, MA

Boston, MA (4)

West Newton, MA

Cambridge, MA

Needham, MA

Allston, MA

Framingham, MA

Arlington, MA

Burlington, MA

Saugus, MA

Acton, MA

Foxborough, MA

Hingham, MA

Peabody, MA

Hanover, MA

Hyannis, MA

Milford, MA

Trader Joe's opened up in Pasadena, CA in 1967 and is known for its liberal mindset and being great to their employees.

Trader Joe's has a reputation for offering employees a wide range of benefits. Beyond competitive hourly pay, crew members can receive two raises each year. A performance review determines the amount of the pay increase. The store chain offers paid time off, too, which increases as crew members accrue tenure. -tastingtable.com

