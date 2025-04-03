The kids and I just made are own version of a Wiffle Ball torpedo bat.

Sales of Wiffle bats and balls at Massachusetts retailers are starting to pick up as we head into the baseball season.

Wiffle Ball came from Connecticut

There are likely tens of millions of Wiffle Balls sitting inside the homes of American families right now. I played the game as kid and now my kids are playing.

The ball most commonly used in the game was invented by David N. Mullany at his home in Fairfield, Connecticut in 1953. when he designed a ball that curved easily for his 12-year-old son. It was named when his son and his friends would refer to a strikeout as a "whiff". -wikipedia

Have you ever dreamed of playing at Fenway Park or Yankee Stadium? I know I have. For those of us who don't have the skill to make it to the big leagues but have enough skill to play Wiffle ball, there is a pretty cool spot here in New England where we can live out our fantasy and raise money for a good causes.

MA, NY Wiffle Ball Fans Can Play at this complex

Located in Essex, Vermont, there is a complex of little replica fields where Wiffle Ball tournaments have been held since 2001. There is "Little Fenway", "Little Wrigley", and "Little Field of Dreams", and "Little Yankee Stadium".

The yearly Wiffle Ball tournament where anyone can play is coming up in August 2025. This is the 14th annual tournament and details are available here.

Little Fenway on Instagram Little Fenway on Instagram loading...

Twenty years ago Pat O’Connor and a bunch of friends built a quarter-scale replica of the Boston Red Sox’ Fenway Park in his backyard. “Little Fenway” and later “Little Wrigley” and “Little Field of Dreams” would form a gem that has been the site of what many consider the most fun, engaging and sustainable fundraising events created. Since 2001, WIFFLE ball tournaments at Little Fenway have raised millions of dollars along the way for nonprofits in quadriplegia, pediatric cancer and Type 1 diabetes. -slamt1d.org