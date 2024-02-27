Massive Retailer with 16 Massachusetts Locations Announces Nationwide Closings

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the nation's largest retailers which has 16 locations across Massachusetts has announced another round of store closings.

Macy's, Which Has 16 Massachusetts Locations, Announces the Closure of 150 Stores Nationwide

Macy's just announced another round of store closures, this time to the tune of 150 locations, according to Boston25News. The downsizing will see 50 retail locations close by the end of this year and another 100 by the end of 2026. The closure will account for 30% of the company's retail stores.

At this point, the New York City based company has not announced which stores will be affected by the closures, but says they will be "primarily focus on closing underperforming stores". Employees at "affected stores will start to find out Tuesday" according to the New York Times.

In January 2020, Macy's closed 125 stores, laying off approximately 2,000 workers. In January of this year, the company laid off 13% of its corporate staff and announced the closure of five stores, according to the Boston based news station.

The locations that still exist in Massachusetts are located in Auburn, Dartmouth, Boston, Dorchester, Natick, Framingham, Peabody, Hanover, Marlboro, Holyoke, North Attleboro, Hyannis, Braintree, Kingston, Burlington, and Saugus.