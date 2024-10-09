Popular Retailer with 16 Massachusetts Stores Hiring Thousands of Workers

While many Massachusetts retailers have been struggling to keep their doors open over the past few years. Some retailers are still hiring workers, especially around the holiday season.

Macy's is an example of a store that has been having a few tough years. The retail giant plans to shut down 55 stores this year but is still looking to bulk up its staff for the holiday season.

According to multiple web sources Macy's plans on hiring over 31,000 workers for the upcoming busy season. However, that number is down compared to last year's 38,000 and 2022's 41,000. This decline is due to shoppers tightening their belts and prioritizing where to spend their money but still, there is certainly enough business during the holiday season where extra workers are needed.

While Macy's may be struggling there are still plenty of locations in Massachusetts including the following:

385 Southbridge St Ste 1700, Auburn (508) 721-0011

450 Washington St, Boston (617) 357-3000

250 Granite St Ste 8160, Braintree (781) 848-3800

75 Burlington Mall Rd Ste 128, Burlington (781) 272-6000

362 State Rd, Dartmouth, (508) 994-0300

8 B Allstate Rd Suite 1, Dorchester (617) 238-2000

1 Worcester Road Shoppers World, Framingham (508) 650-6025

1775 Washington St Ste 2, Hanover (781) 829-2200

400 Whitney Ave (Holyoke Mall), Holyoke (413) 538-7360

793 Iyannough Rd Ste E Cape Cod Mall, Hyannis (508) 771-7111

101 Kingston Collection Way Ste 1, Kingston (781) 585-1400

627 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlborough (508) 303-3800]

1029 S Washington St Emerald Square, North Attleboro (508) 699-0220

1245 Worcester Rd Ste 2, Natick (508) 653-3800

210 Andover St Unit Ll6, Peabody (978) 531-3800

1185 Broadway, Saugus (781) 231-8400

If you are looking to earn a few extra bucks this holiday season you can inquire about the upcoming seasonal positions with Macy's by going here.

