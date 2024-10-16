Massive Retailer to Shut Down Another Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts shoppers continue to see their retail options dwindle as more brick-and-mortar stores are closing. Businesses like Stop and Shop, Big Lots, and Walgreens, all plan to cut the fat and shut down underperforming locations. Some retailers like Christmas Tree Shops have exited the brick-and-mortar game altogether by closing all physical stores. It's a sign of the times as shopping trends have drastically changed over the past few years.

Another retailer that has been struggling is Macy's. It was revealed earlier this year that Macy's would close 50 locations by the end of this year with an additional 100 closing in the future. The massive closures are due to shoppers looking for lower costs and better deals at retailers like Walmart and other discount stores. Now it's been reported by several media outlets that Macy's will close its Kingston location in the Kingston Collection Mall in early 2025.

Earlier this year Macy's closed its store in the Swansea Mall. I remember when Macy's had a Lanesborough location inside the Berkshire Mall that I would shop at on occasion. That hat location along with the mall itself has been closed for several years. The only exception in this case is the sole anchor store Target is still open.

Not including the Kingston store, Macy's still has 15 Massachusetts locations including the following:

385 Southbridge St Ste 1700, Auburn (508) 721-0011

450 Washington St, Boston (617) 357-3000

250 Granite St Ste 8160, Braintree (781) 848-3800

75 Burlington Mall Rd Ste 128, Burlington (781) 272-6000

362 State Rd, Dartmouth, (508) 994-0300

8 B Allstate Rd Suite 1, Dorchester (617) 238-2000

1 Worcester Road Shoppers World, Framingham (508) 650-6025

1775 Washington St Ste 2, Hanover (781) 829-2200

400 Whitney Ave (Holyoke Mall), Holyoke (413) 538-7360

793 Iyannough Rd Ste E Cape Cod Mall, Hyannis (508) 771-7111

627 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlborough (508) 303-3800]

1029 S Washington St Emerald Square, North Attleboro (508) 699-0220

1245 Worcester Rd Ste 2, Natick (508) 653-3800

210 Andover St Unit Ll6, Peabody (978) 531-3800

1185 Broadway, Saugus (781) 231-8400

If you want to know the exact date of the Kingston store's upcoming closure, call (781) 585-1400.

