The holidays are behind us, and while some may find that a bit of a relief, others have the stress of taking a few months to pay off their credit card debt that was the result of holiday spending. To add insult to injury, Massachusetts folks are going to find (if they haven't already) that it's costing more money to send items via mail.

According to The U.S. Sun, the price increase is a temporary one, and it was actually rolled out this past October. According to the article, depending on weight and distance, the cost of mailing items has risen by as much as $16. In addition, the article stated the following price increase breakdown:

For priority mail sent within zones one to four – areas covering up to 600 miles from the point of drop-off – prices for items weighing under three pounds have increased by 40 cents. Parcels weighing between four and ten pounds now cost 60 cents more to send, while those between 11 and 25 pounds are subject to a 95-cent rise. Heavier items are seeing steeper jumps, with packages weighing between 26 and 70 pounds increasing by $3 within those zones.

Not surprisingly, the increases occurred due to the fact that people were relying on expedited delivery during the holiday season, but another reason is the fact that the USPS took a big financial hit in 2024 and 2025.

Hopefully, with the holiday season just wrapping up, you won't have many heavy packages to ship, but no matter where you live, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts and beyond, you'll have to put up with the price hike a little while longer. The good news is that the current increases will be in place until midnight on January 18. So, hang in there, as there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

