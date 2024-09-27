Maine Murder Suspect Caught In Western Mass., Schools Locked Down

A suspect wanted for murder in Bangor, ME was arrested in Pittsfield, MA on Friday morning following a pursuit which prompted local schools to be place in precautionary lockdown mode for about five minutes according to Pittsfield Police.

Police arrested Richard Keith Thorpe, 42 of Bangor without incident. It was a frightening morning, however, for students and parents in Pittsfield who witnessed heavy police presence and a high speed pursuit right in time for the morning commute.

Maine Murder Suspect Caught in Pittsfield, MA

On September 25, officers with the Bangor Maine Police Department discovered 39-year-old Virginia Cookson deceased within a residence. On September 27, a post-mortem examination was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ME.

As a result of that examination, the manner of death was determined to be homicide. As a result of an investigation by the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in conjunction with the State of Maine Office of the Attorney General, an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Bangor resident Richard Keith Thorpe for the crime of Murder. -Bangor Police Department

On Friday, just before 4:00 AM, officers with the Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) responded to a single motor vehicle crash near the intersection of West Street and Onota Street. The vehicle was unoccupied, and items within led officers to believe that the operator may have been Thorpe.

Officers conducted an area search but were unable to locate the driver at that time. That same morning just prior to 7:00 AM, PPD officers responded to West Housatonic Street for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. A BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle was broadcast to PPD officers and neighboring jurisdictions.

Later that morning at approximately 8:30 AM, the stolen vehicle was located and the operator led PPD officers on a motor vehicle pursuit that included the areas of West Street and intersecting streets. The suspect vehicle crossed the center divider, passed cars in a no-passing zone, and failed to stop for police.

It should be noted that school bus operations were active at this time. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Euclid Avenue after making contact with a police vehicle. No significant injuries were reported.

The operator of the stolen vehicle was positively identified as Thorpe, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with numerous motor vehicle offenses and the out of state arrest warrant for Murder. He is expected to be arraigned at Pittsfield District Court.