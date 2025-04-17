Major Bank Slated To Close 6 Mass. Branches On June 5

One of the biggest banks in the U.S. will reduce its physical presence in Massachusetts when six branches close on June 5.

TD Bank cites strategic restructuring and financial and regulatory challenges as reasons for the upcoming branch closings.

The slated closures comes on the heals of previous closures last year in Massachusetts.

In 2024, TD Bank closed nine Massachusetts branches, including:

July 12, 2024 :

South Hadley: 460 Newton St. Worcester: 370 Main St.

: September 20, 2024 :

Boston (MGH): 250 Cambridge St. Boston (Post Office Square): 185 Franklin St. Belmont Bourne (Pocasset) Brewster: Route 6A & Underpass Road Burlington: 2200 District Ave. Lexington (Countryside): 419 Lowell St.

:

Why do branches close?

- As the tech age and digital presence erodes our ability to actually communicate in person with one another, so goes brick and mortar bank branches. But seriously, people's habits have changed as it gets easier to bank online; that's one reason for the upcoming closures.

- TD Bank also faced stiff penalties from the federal government for allowing $670 million in illicit transactions in 2024. -boston.com

- Some branches are just not profitable or least less than others.

45% of Americans polled still prefer in-person style branch banking, the national trend is online banking with no sign of changing.

The six TD Bank branches in Massachusetts slated to close on June 5, 2025, are:

Bradford : 860 South Main St.

: 860 South Main St. East Longmeadow : 465 North Main St.

: 465 North Main St. Framingham : 420 Franklin St.

: 420 Franklin St. Holyoke : 50 Holyoke St.

: 50 Holyoke St. Methuen : 547 Broadway

: 547 Broadway Tewksbury: 2345 Main St.

TD Bank still operates 280 bank branches and ATMs in Massachusetts. Competitors like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Flagstar have also shuttered locations.