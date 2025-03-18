Major Changes Coming for Massachusetts Walmart Delivery Customers

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to many independent retailers, from bookstores to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

There is perhaps no more prolific big box chain in the country than Walmart. Walmart has over 48 locations throughout Massachusetts and those stores employ over 14,000 people in the state. Last year, those 48 stores produced $56.6 million paid to Massachusetts. Massachusetts Walmarts also donated over $2.6 million to the state, between stores, clubs, and the Walmart foundation, according to its corporate offices.

Big Delivery Changes at Walmart Means Changes in Massachusetts Delivery

Walmart is now requiring Spark delivery drivers, the drivers who bring online orders to homes, to confirm their identities in person. Two years ago Walmart started requiring drivers to use facial recognition in the app to confirm their identities, however, despite these efforts, over 200 Spark driver accounts were hacked in a phishing attack last year.

How will this change affect Massachusetts customers? Those getting delivery in the By State may see some longer delivery times as the company transitions to the in-person verification process. Ultimately the changes should lead to a more secure and reliable delivery system, but the growing pains could be inconvenient for some home delivery customers.