Major Changes for Massachusetts TSA PreCheck Holders

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Massachusetts TSA PreCheck Members Still Need Real ID

As of May 7, 2025, any U.S. citizen traveling domestically will now need a Real ID to board a plane. This still applies to TSA PreCheck members. Even if you have TSA precheck, you will still be required to have to proper ID. A passport will still be accepted.