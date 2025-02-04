Major Massachusetts Tech Employer Announces Hundreds of Layoffs

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, corporations have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the state's largest employers has just announced the loss of hundreds of jobs at two different Massachusetts locations.

Massachusetts BioTech Company Announces Hundreds of Layoffs

Thermo Fisher Scientific, theWaltham-based biotech company has announced major layoffs for many employees. According to filings, the company is cutting 300 positions across two separate locations. Hundreds of employees at both the Cambridge and Plainville, Massachusetts locations could see their jobs cut by March 30 of this year.

This past November, the company filed a WARN notice to lay off 160 employees in three facilities in Cambridge, Lexington, and Plainville. A "WARN notice" in Massachusetts is a notification an employer must provide to employees if they are planning a mass layoff or plant closure. The warning must give employees at least 60 days advance notice and is a federal law that applies in Massachusetts.

In a statement to First Word Pharma, Thermo Fisher said "In light of recent shifts in customer timelines and utilization needs, we are making strategic business adjustments" adding that the company "continuously evaluates opportunities to enhance our operational efficiency and better serve our customers."