Man Struck and Killed By A Train In Pittsfield, MA
A man walking along tracks in Pittsfield was killed on Wednesday after he was struck by an oncoming train.
Emergency responders were called to the area of West and Center streets on Wednesday evening around 6:20 p.m. in the area of the local Big Y supermarket.
Police in Pittsfield said that witnesses reported that there were two men walking on the tracks, one was able to escape injury and ultimately leave the area before being identified. The other party was hit by the train despite the engineer's warning.
Two males were observed entering onto the train tracks in the vicinity just east of where the incident occurred and began walking west bound on the tracks. As the train approached, the train operator observed the individuals on the tracks and attempted to warn them by activating the train’s horn. One of the individuals was able to avoid the collision, however the second was struck. -Pittsfield Police
The man who was struck was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police. His name is being withheld until all family is notified.
This incident is still under investigation.
Pedestrian vs. train fatalities in the U.S.
Pedestrian railroad incidents are the leading cause of death on America’s railways.
Why?
Some leading causes of pedestrian incidents on train tracks where a person is hit:
- people think trains can stop quicker
- headphones or other distractions
- drugs or alcohol
- train operator error
Because railroad tracks often cut neighborhoods and cities in half, those killed and injured most often are pedestrians that walk across or along railroad tracks to get to their destination. -advocatemagazine.com
