Can we not agree that real maple syrup is just delicious? I'm not talking about the fake high fructose corn syrup stuff, I mean the real stuff.

My weekend buckwheat pancakes are drizzled with that delicious maple syrup and I'm not going back!

Real maple syrup is expensive though and likely will get more expensive when the tariffs kick in on Canada.

Canada exports more that 50% of the real maple syrup that is sold here in Massachusetts and as tariffs take effect it'll cost more to produce.

Breakfast Item In Trouble In Massachusetts

Will people opt for honey? Brown sugar? Corn syrup?

If maple syrup gets to expensive, what will people opt for in place of maple syrup?

Besides those pancakes, waffles, and French toast, maple syrup is also used a ton for cooking.

Those glazed carrots, cookies, cakes and muffins all benefit from this natural sweetner.

Frédérick Dion, president of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said he's worried tariffs could cause the price of maple syrup to go up, causing U.S. consumers to look somewhere else for their sugary fix. -cbc.ca

What about maple syrup supply in Massachusetts?

Tariffs could also lead to importers passing on the more expensive maple syrup. Some Massachusetts retailers may even short term stock pile maple syrup, but long term supplies might not be a reality.

Massachusetts shoppers can expect to see tariff consequences about a week or so after the 25% tariffs kick in.

