Berkshire County has received its fair share of snow this winter. While we didn't get many snowstorms, the ones we did get packed a punch espcially this past January 25 and 26. It took cities and towns a few days to dig out of that one.

In addition to the snowy weather, the Berkshires had to deal with some very frigid temperaures which played a part in some house fires in the county over the past 30 days or so.

Now we're able to take a breather, as we're not getting slammed with big snowstorms, just some little annoying mixed precipitation storms here and there. Also, the temperatures have been much more comfortable and manageable. With all that said, the question looms... is the Berkshires going to see any snow this March?

Berkshire County Can Expect Some Snow This March

According to a few long-range forecasts, Berkshire County could see some snowy conditions for the first two weeks of March, calling for light and moderate snow. March 3rd in particular is calling for heavy snow.

I suppose none of this should be a surprise, as the first two weeks of March are still technically considered winter, and it is Berkshire County after all. While many of us are done with snow, you may have to hang in there a little longer. We're not quite out of the woods yet. It will make us appreciate spring and summer that much more. In the meantime, you might as well have some fun and hit the slopes.

