Market Basket is a wildly successful and tenured grocery store chain which has 95 stores across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island. What it doesn't have, however, is self-checkout lanes.

This reason comes from a deliberate business philosophy rooted in the company’s commitment to human interaction, as articulated by former CEO Arthur T. Demoulas. He emphasized that a good grocery store involves “a human being waiting on another human being,” prioritizing personal service over automation.

The lack of self-checkout is “very purposeful,” says Grant Welker, co-author of the book “We Are Market Basket.” -boston.com

Employees over AI

In a world where quantum computing and artificial intelligence are poised to infiltrate the world, Market Basket's approach appears thoughtful over competitors like Hannaford, Stop & Shop and Target.

The decision to avoid self-checkout is also tied to Market Basket’s operational model, which emphasizes low prices and high employment. With over 25,000 employees, the company provides jobs and benefits, including profit-sharing, without relying on unionized labor.

“At this time we do not offer online ordering and are not considering adding self-checkouts,” Market Basket wrote. “It is important to our team of valued associates that they have the opportunity to provide the direct in-store experience and service that our customers deserve.”

Self-checkout systems could reduce staffing needs, potentially conflicting with their employee-centric ethos. Additionally, Market Basket’s high-traffic stores, known for their “organized chaos,” benefit from multiple open registers, often making checkout faster than at competitors with fewer staffed lanes.

Cheapest Grocery Store in Massachusetts

While Market Basket’s lack of self-checkout hasn’t deterred its loyal customers, it has stirred some debate. Fans value the personal service and job creation, while others crave the convenience of self-checkout for smaller purchases. As competitors continue to invest in automation, Market Basket’s commitment to tradition sets it apart, reinforcing its reputation for quality, affordability, and community engagement in Massachusetts and beyond.

Market Basket did not make the top spot for affordability, however. On Tuesday it was announced that Price Rite is the cheapest in Massachusetts.

Price Rite earned the top spot among affordable grocery stores in Massachusetts, according to the study. -boston25news.com