For many years, Massachusetts has been a destination wedding state. The main reason behind the state's popularity for marriages is that couples anywhere in the world can get married in the Bay State as long as they obtain a state marriage license. Before the nationwide marriage equality in 2015, this was particularly attractive to same-sex couples. Even today, same-sex marriages are banned in some states.

What is the Mandatory Waiting Period for Massachusetts Marriages?

My wife and I were married in 2008, and we went through the procedural steps a couple goes through before tying the knot, including the mandatory waiting period. After applying for a marriage license in Massachusetts, there's a mandatory 3-day waiting period before the marriage can take place. While some states may require a waiting period to prevent impulsive decisions, in Massachusetts, the waiting period is

a procedural requirement where the "intentions" are filed with the town clerk, and the couple can pick up their license on the third day.

Is There a Way Around the Massachusetts Mandatory Waiting Period?

The only way around the mandatory 3-day waiting period in Massachusetts is to request a “Marriage Without Delay” waiver from a probate or district court judge.

The Massachusetts Marriage License Has an Expiration Date

Did you know that Massachusetts marriage licenses have an expiration date? It's true. The marriage license is valid for 60 days. If you’re not married within 60 days of the date the license was granted, you’ll need to apply for it again. If you were married within the 60-day period, you have nothing to worry about. You can get more details about getting married in Massachusetts by going here.

