Hotel Chain with Over 100 Massachusetts Announces Massive Layoffs

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Tourism in Massachusetts is big business and those visitors all need a place to stay. The state has thousands of hotels to choose from but some folks prefer smaller, more quaint accommodations so they opt for a Bed & Breakfast or Inn. However, large hotel chains remain a dominant force in the lodging industry.

One of the most prominent hotel chains in Massachusetts recently announced some major changes within the company, resulting in the loss of almost 100 jobs.

Marriott to Layoff Over 800 Employees

Marriott, a hotel chain with almost 6,000 locations throughout the United States, has announced the termination of around 800 jobs.

The layoffs will go into effect right after the new year on January 3rd. The good news for Massachusetts employees of the company? The layoffs will take place in their corporate offices in Maryland and will not affect any hotel employees, including those working the Bay State.

Currently, Marriott operates close to 9,000 properties in 141 countries, just under 6,000 of which are in the U.S.