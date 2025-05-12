A popular brewery in Nantucket, MA was recently named as having one of the best gardens in the U.S.

Beer gardens offer a nice setting where people can drink, eat, socialize, listen to live music, play games and more. Usually featuring long tables under provided shade from umbrellas or trees, it's massive fun for craft brew lovers in particular.

Mass. Beer Garden Named 'Best In America'

Cisco Brewers Beer Garden

The grounds include a brewery, distillery, and vineyard. The beer garden offers seasonal live music, tours, and food trucks ranging from cafes to seafood. Beers on tap include IPAs, wheat ales, pale ales, lagers, and more. Touring Cisco Brewers in Nantucket was also voted number four in the best things to do in Nantucket by US News and World Report. -chowhound.com

Cisco Brewery beers:

Whale’s Tale Pale Ale (5.6% ABV): An English-style pale ale with Maris Otter malt, named for Nantucket’s whaling history.

Grey Lady (4.5% ABV): A wheat ale with lemon peel and chamomile, evoking the island's foggy nickname.

Gripah Grapefruit IPA (5.0% ABV): A tropical, citrusy IPA with Citra and Galaxy hops.

Wandering Haze (6.8% ABV): A juicy New England IPA with mango and citrus notes.

Certainly the outdoor vibe on a beautiful island off the coast of Massachusetts adds to the beer garden's appeal. Fresh seafood, amazing craft beer, tours, and specialty weekends satisfy locals and tourists alike. The beer garden is pet friendly, to boot!

Cisco also operates in New Bedford, MA

Cisco Brewers New Bedford includes seven bars, a beer garden, indoor sushi bar, two outdoor patios, yard games and live music. -wpri.com