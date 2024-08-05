Mass. Cannot Spell These 20 Words

When I was a kid, I used to hate to read. Maybe it was an early onset of ADHD, but no matter what I read, I found it hard to keep engaged.

With the lack of reading, though, comes an arrested vocabulary and poor spelling skills. I will say, however, some words are just HARD to spell especially with our tricky English language.

HERE ARE 20 WORDS THAT MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS CONSTANTLY MISSPELL!

1. It's TRIATHLON not TRIATHALON

2. It's CEMETERY not CEMETARY

3. It's GRAMMAR not GRAMMER

4. It's DEFINITELY not DEFINETLY

5. It's GOVERNMENT not GOVERMENT

6. It's RECEIVE not RECIEVE

7. It's ESPRESSO not EXPRESSO

8. It's PUBLICLY not PUBLICALLY

9. It's SEPARATE not SEPERATE

10. It's ASTIGMATISM not A STIGMATISM

11. It's CALENDAR not CALENDER

12. It's TONGUE not TOUNGE

13. It's UNFORESEEN not UNFORSEEN

14. It's FURTHER not FUTHER

15. It's COMMITTEE not COMMITEE

16. It's ECSTASY not ECSTACY

17. It's ENVIRONMENT not ENVIORNMENT

18. It's PRIVILEGE not PRIVALEGE

19. It's EMBARRASS not EMBARASS

20. It's RESTAURANT not RESTARAUNT

