Longhorn Steakhouse operates 14 locations in Massachusetts and was recently recognized for serving "high quality steak".

Longhorn Steakhouse operates fourteen locations in Massachusetts as well as some in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

West Springfield

Milbury

Reading

Marlborough

Leominster

The popular chain serves partially grass fed, grain finished, never frozen USDA steaks.

LongHorn trains a team of grill masters for each location. Training includes cooking and matching a steak to every customer — and in 2023, one Ohio grillmaster was recognized by the company for grilling one million steaks over his 30-year career.

Customers largely agree that the experience and quality shows, with many taking to social media to laud LongHorn chefs for their ability to get a perfect sear, and for incredible consistency across different locations. -chowhound.com

Mansfield

Tewksbury

Franklin

North Attleboro

Haverhill

Seekonk

Pembroke

Wareham

Raynham

Steak is high in protein, iron, zinc, and folate. Grass fed meat is better than grain fed due to its nutrient content although grass fed can be tougher if it's not aged.

It's nice to read praise about the quality of a chain restaurant's product as most seem to view larger chains as lower quality. The Capital Grille, Ruth's Chris, Steak 48 were also considered to serve high quality steak whereas Olive Garden, Applebees, Taco Bell, and competitor Outback were considered low quality.

