Mass. Chinese Food Restaurant Closes?

A popular Chinese food restaurant in Boston's north shore closed on Sunday after more than forty years in business.

Jade's Restaurant on Bourbon Street in Peabody, MA posted to their Facebook page that they were closing.

After 30 incredible years, it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye. We’ve shared so many wonderful memories together—celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, family gatherings, and countless special moments with you all.

From the first bite of your favorite dish to the familiar faces we’ve come to know so well, it’s been an honor to be part of your lives. We’re sad to close this chapter as new management will continue to operate. Please join us for our last weekend to celebrate these beautiful memories. Thank you for being part of our journey—we’ll miss you! -Jade's on Facebook

Jade's Restaurant on Facebook Jade's Restaurant on Facebook loading...

This place was known for their authentic Chinese cuisine, catering, Pacific island-inspired cocktails, live music, and seating for around 80 people.

The locals of Peabody will surely miss Jade's, or will they? The post on Facebook reads that new management will take over. Getting clarity on this is difficult as calls to the restaurant were not answered on Monday.

This family pictured below had posted to Jade's Facebook page, "Made it there one last time"!

Vincent Raponi Facebook Vincent Raponi Facebook loading...

Kowloon in Saugus

Is the end of the Chinese restaurant era?

Fans of the beloved Kowloon in Saugus learned in 2024 that their seating capacity was being reduced from 1200 to 350.

Eventually, the existing restaurant structure will be demolished to make room for a 20,000-square-foot space with apartments on the upper floors.

They expect that the new restaurant will keep some of the same décor, but it will be updated in a more modern style. -boston.com/routeoneviews.com