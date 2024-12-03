Mass. Christmas Parade Named ‘Best In America’

A city in Massachusetts is considered to host one of the best Christmas parades in the country.

The 71st annual Christmas Parade was held this past Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Lisa Aimola Lisa Aimola loading...

Sixteen bands will take part along with sixteen floats and numerous specialty units including the always popular Shriners Clowns and Fire Brigade. Crowd favorites Wally and Tessie from the Boston Red Sox and the long-time participants the Cycling Murray family.

Antique cars, a fire dancer and numerous costume characters will also be in the line of march. New participant the Hobby Knoll Stables from Duxbury will bring a six horse hitch of their majestic Clydesdales which were recently featured in a Boston Globe photo essay. -quincyma.gov

Lisa Aimola Lisa Aimola loading...

There is nothing like a good parade. The sights, sounds, coordination, and succession of participants surrounding a holiday as festive and ubiquitous as Christmas is really amazing.

This Massachusetts Christmas Parade Named Best In U.S.

The Quincy, MA parade was ranked number seven out of fifteen on thepioneerwoman.com.

Quincy Catholic Academy Quincy Catholic Academy loading...

The city's parade takes place right after the Thanksgiving holiday. Christmas parades take place at different times, some in November, December, and even early January dependent upon the location.

Quincy Parade has been a tradition for families for many years. Floats, marching bands, and costumed characters fill Quincy streets, spreading holiday joy to all. The parade route begins at the intersection of Hancock Street and Walter J. Hannon Parkway, continuing up Hancock Street to North Quincy High School. As tradition has it, expect a visit from Santa to anchor the parade before he heads back home to the North Pole. -patch.com

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer