Mass. Cities Who Voted For Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is headed back to The White House. Trump won the electoral college and the popular vote. The pendulum has swung again in America. Trump will be the first president since Grover Cleveland (22nd and 24th) to have been elected and then re-elected four years later.

Massachusetts is historically a blue state although we've had our share of Republican governors over the years with Weld, Romney, Baker, and Cellucci, just to name a few.

Kamala Harris won the Commonwealth of Massachusetts handily on Tuesday, but she didn't win every municipality. Trump won 36% of Massachusetts, Harris 64%.

donald trump Alex Wong, Getty Images loading...

Massachusetts municipalities who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

One Massachusetts county did go entirely red and that was Bristol County.

Agawam

Barre

Bellingham

Billerica

Blackstone

Bourne

Bridgewater

Brimfield

Brookfield

Carver

Charlton

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

Dudley

East Bridgewater

East Longmeadow

East Brookefield

Freetown

Granby

Groveland

Halifax

Hampden

Hanover

Hanson

Hardwick

Hubbardston

Huntington

Kingston

Lakeville

Leicester

Ludlow

Lynnfield

Mendon

Middleborough

Middleton

Millbury

Millville

Monson

New Braintree

Northbridge

Oakham

Orange

Oxford

Palmer

Pembroke

Pepperell

Plainville

Raynham

Rehoboth

Rochester

Rowley

Royalston

Russell

Salisbury

Saugus

Southwick

Spencer

Sterling

Sutton

Swansea

Templeton

Tewksbury

Tolland

Townsend

Tyngsboro

Uxbridge

Wales

Ware

Warren

Webster

West Bridgewater

Westfield

Westminster

Whitman

Wilbraham

Wilmington

Winchendon

Senator Elizabeth Warren won re-election and questions 1, 2, 3 all went "yes", questions 4 and 5 on the ballot both garnered more "no" votes.

