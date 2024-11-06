Mass. Cities Who Voted For Donald Trump

Mass. Cities Who Voted For Donald Trump

Alex Wong, Getty Images

President Donald Trump is headed back to The White House. Trump won the electoral college and the popular vote. The pendulum has swung again in America. Trump will be the first president since Grover Cleveland (22nd and 24th) to have been elected and then re-elected four years later.

Massachusetts is historically a blue state although we've had our share of Republican governors over the years with Weld, Romney, Baker, and Cellucci, just to name a few.

Kamala Harris won the Commonwealth of Massachusetts handily on Tuesday, but she didn't win every municipality. Trump won 36% of Massachusetts, Harris 64%.

Alex Wong, Getty Images
loading...

Massachusetts municipalities who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

One Massachusetts county did go entirely red and that was Bristol County.

  • Agawam
  • Barre
  • Bellingham
  • Billerica
  • Blackstone
  • Bourne
  • Bridgewater
  • Brimfield
  • Brookfield
  • Carver
  • Charlton
  • Dighton
  • Douglas
  • Dracut
  • Dudley
  • East Bridgewater
  • East Longmeadow
  • East Brookefield
  • Freetown
  • Granby
  • Groveland
  • Halifax
  • Hampden
  • Hanover
  • Hanson
  • Hardwick
  • Hubbardston
  • Huntington
  • Kingston
  • Lakeville
  • Leicester
  • Ludlow
  • Lynnfield
  • Mendon
  • Middleborough
  • Middleton
  • Millbury
  • Millville
  • Monson
  • New Braintree
  • Northbridge
  • Oakham
  • Orange
  • Oxford
  • Palmer
  • Pembroke
  • Pepperell
  • Plainville
  • Raynham
  • Rehoboth
  • Rochester
  • Rowley
  • Royalston
  • Russell
  • Salisbury
  • Saugus
  • Southwick
  • Spencer
  • Sterling
  • Sutton
  • Swansea
  • Templeton
  • Tewksbury
  • Tolland
  • Townsend
  • Tyngsboro
  • Uxbridge
  • Wales
  • Ware
  • Warren
  • Webster
  • West Bridgewater
  • Westfield
  • Westminster
  • Whitman
  • Wilbraham
  • Wilmington
  • Winchendon

Senator Elizabeth Warren won re-election and questions 1, 2, 3 all went "yes", questions 4 and 5 on the ballot both garnered more "no" votes.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.

Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today

Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America

Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Massachusetts, election, trump
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM