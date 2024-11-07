Mass. City Nicknamed ‘The Christmas City’

Folks across Massachusetts are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday, and there is one location since 1914 that has been delighting families in the commonwealth with brilliant light displays.

As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody that was just magical. Lights galore Not unlike like Salem on Halloween, Massachusetts has a bunch of cities or towns that express Christmas better than the rest.

Here in Western Massachusetts, towns like Deerfield or Shelburne Falls do a nice job, but there is actually a city in Massachusetts that is dubbed "The Christmas City".

Taunton, MA becomes "The Christmas City" in December

The annual "Lights On Festival" is December 7, 2024 from 3p-8p.

attachment-IMG_7367 loading...

Taunton, Massachusetts, is one of the best places to celebrate Christmas in New England, so much so that it has been nicknamed “The Christmas City” for its over-the-top holiday cheer. Not only does the town’s classic winter setting blanketed in snow create the perfect scenery for Christmas, but it also boasts an annual Lighting of the Green and Lights On Festival, an event that has been going strong for over 100 years. The spectacle includes a Christmas parade, light displays, fireworks, kid-friendly activities, and live entertainment on historic Taunton Green. -tripstodiscover.com

.

attachment-261641738_5301227616560114_4242196192258887181_n loading...

Where Can We Find This Gem?

Taunton, MA!

Taunton is actually nicknamed "The Christmas City," so its residents obviously know how to make the holidays magical! During the month of December, the town green transforms into a sparkling jewel of lights and festive activities. -onlyinyourstate.com

Another location for wonderment around the holiday season is, of course, NYC! I haven't been to the big apple in eight years after a honeymoon stop at Central Park for a December horse and buggy ride.

I hope everyone can enjoy whatever makes them happy this holiday season. There is a lot to see and do!

