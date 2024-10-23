Mass. City Shockingly Lands On ‘Dirtiest In America’ List 2024

There is lots to love about Massachusetts. Health care, education, low gun violence, not a ton of natural disasters occur here, but there is one city that land on the "Dirtiest cities in America" list for 2024.

This list was not comprised of cities with trash lying everywhere but instead based on air pollution, water quality, waste management, and overall resident dissatisfaction. -lawnstarter.com

Lawrence, MA has landed at number 36 on the top 300 dirtiest cities in America.

Located twenty-five miles north of Boston, Lawrence and 5 miles south of the State of New Hampshire, Massachusetts is truly a city of immigrants and industry. The City of Lawrence is located in Essex County. It is bordered on the north by the City of Methuen, on the west and southwest by the Town of Andover, and on the east and southeast by the Town of North Andover.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

With a population of about 89,000, Lawrence is rich in mill industry history in Massachusetts' Merrimack valley. The city has had its problems of the years due to its high crime rate, drug use, housing issues, high school drop out rate, and widespread poverty, although Lawrence has made a comeback recently.

Lawrence, MA

National publications such as the New York times and more "are holding Lawrence up as a model of civic engagement, educational reform, transportation innovation, and more".

The 300 dirtiest cities in America for 2024 includes highest ranking in the state Lawrence, as well as, Fall River, Newton, Springfield, Boston, and Worcester.

What's Shocking is that Newton, MA is on this list

Newton is known as a very clean, wealthy suburb Boston with low crime index. However, if you remember this study was based on air pollution water quality, waste management, and overall resident dissatisfaction. Newton comes in 27 out of 300 in air pollution. The city also ranks "moderate" for noise and light pollution.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker