Mass. ‘Flasher Light’ Law Is Confusing

I thought I was doing the right thing, but in actuality, I was breaking the law.

We recently got stuck in a downpour on the Mass. Pike. around the Springfield area, so I decided to throw my flashers on.

The rain was so bad at one point that everyone on the Mass Pike not only slowed down to around 35 MPH, but drivers were turning on their hazard lights.

At first, I thought this was a great thing. I put mine on right away. I felt a sort of comradery. 😀 I was like, wow this is great, everyone's lookin' out for each other!

Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hazard Lights On?

In some states, yes.

What about Massachusetts?

Nope.

In fact, many experts say if the rain or weather is bad enough to turn on hazard lights, then the driver should assume the conditions are too bad to continue driving the vehicle. The American Automobile Association (AAA) is a credible source of driver safety information. They do not recommend the practice either. -forbes.com

Even in the rain?

Yup, even in the rain, it is illegal.

What Is The Reason For This?

Well, it sort of confuses the driver behind you. Even though your intention is to make your vehicle the most visible it can, it can trick people.

People can think you're braking.

People can think you're turning.

People can think you are disabled in the road.

For whatever reason though, people think it's still the right thing to do. I mean, I did.

