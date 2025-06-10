Mass. Gov Says Use Aluminum and Peanut Butter to Protect Livestock

We installed an electric fence over the weekend at our home in Massachusetts to protect our eight chickens in their coop. A black bear has been showing up lately trying to get at the chicken feed. I only say this because a cub actually found his way in to the coop and left the chickens unharmed. He did, however, escape with chicken feed.

Wildlife are constantly starving and black bears are very active this time of year and we'd prefer not to lose our chickens to hungry predators. After the bear's multiple attempts at getting into the well built coop, installing an electric fence was our only option.

Black bears are common in western and central Massachusetts, with their population steadily increasing and spreading eastward. Bears view beehives, chickens, goats, sheep, and other livestock as potential food sources. Proactively protecting livestock with properly installed and maintained electric fencing can prevent damage and loss from bears. -mass.gov

Aluminum and peanut butter on your electric fence

My father-in-law was the one who implored that we bait the bear or any other wildlife toward our electric fence to ultimately ward them off.

Bait your fence to draw the bear’s sensitive nose into contact with the electrified wires. Wrap aluminum foil tightly around each strand and bait the foil with bacon grease or peanut butter. Freshen bait regularly.

Once the bear's nose comes in contact with the electrically charged band (which their are 4), the bear will get zapped and avoid the chicken coop. The shock will not permanently harm the bear, but just be a harsh reminder to avoid that area!