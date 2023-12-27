Mass. Gov’t Says 1 Million Trees Is A Problem

Christmas has come and gone and if you were the type who got their tree the day after Thanksgiving, you might be sick of looking at it.

87652512 Jupiterimages loading...

Christmas trees in Massachusetts are good for about 5 weeks then they can become hazardously dry.

Christmas is over, do I just chuck my tree in the trash?

Massachusetts says, please don't.

Every year, Bay Staters buy one million cut Christmas trees. Simply throwing them away would not only be a waste of reusable resources, but a disposal problem.

Christmas Tree Fun Fact:

If all the cut trees sold in Massachusetts this holiday season were packed tightly together on their sides, they could fill every square foot of a major regional shopping mall to a height of 15 feet or create a pile that would rise ten stories and span a football field from one goal post to the other. mass.gov

Hanif Zahari Hanif Zahari loading...

The list of cities and towns in Massachusetts where you can have your tree composted and/or chipped for mulch, go here.