Mass. Grocery Chain Named ‘Best Employer’ For 2024
Grocery stores can make for great employment and Massachusetts is sure chock full of options. I was walking out of my food shopping experience the other night when I saw a sign in the exit hallway that said "Best-in-State Employer".
There are a few grocery stores that make the list for best of in 2024, but only one is ranked highest, according to Statista.
Mass. Grocery Chain Named 'Best-In-State Employer' For 2024
How does the Forbes ranking work?
On a scale of 0 to 10, respondents indicate how likely they are to recommend their own employer to friends or family – with 0 being the worst and 10 the best.
People must love working for Trader Joe's as they rank number 5 in Massachusetts and fall under the retail and wholesale section of the millions that were surveyed across the country.
Trader Joe's is the highest ranking grocery chain in Massachusetts for best-in-state employer.
Trader Joe's was followed by Wegman's, Big Y World Class Market and then Whole Foods in that order.
Trader Joe's locations include:
- Hadley, MA
- Brookline, MA
- Shrewsbury, MA
- Somerville, MA
- Boston, MA (4)
- West Newton, MA
- Cambridge, MA
- Needham, MA
- Allston, MA
- Framingham, MA
- Arlington, MA
- Burlington, MA
- Saugus, MA
- Acton, MA
- Foxborough, MA
- Hingham, MA
- Peabody, MA
- Hanover, MA
- Hyannis, MA
- Milford, MA
Trader Joe's opened up in Pasadena, CA in 1967 and is known for its liberal mindset and being great to their employees.
Trader Joe's has a reputation for offering employees a wide range of benefits. Beyond competitive hourly pay, crew members can receive two raises each year. A performance review determines the amount of the pay increase. The store chain offers paid time off, too, which increases as crew members accrue tenure. -tastingtable.com
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker