Mass. Grocery Store Closings For Thanksgiving 2024
Thanksgiving is late this year (Nov. 28), but it's never to early to devise a plan. Trying to figure out what's open and what's not on holidays in Massachusetts can kind of be a pain, but we got you.
Just a reminder, sales of alcohol are not permitted on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts.
These Mass. Grocers Are Open/Closed on Thanksgiving
Market Basket operates about 45 store in Massachusetts and they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, as they have in the last few years.
Big Y operates about 35 stores in Massachusetts and they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Shaw's operates 55 stores in Massachusetts and they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
There are other big box retailers/ grocery store that close in Massachusetts for the holiday, but will open early the following Friday (Black Friday).
- Aldi
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
The above stores will all be closed on Nov. 28, 2024.
Stop and Shop is slated to be open on Thanksgiving, but they decided to close in 2023.
This story will be updated if Stop and Shop stores decide to close for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
There are a few Massachusetts grocery stores that will be open on Nov. 28, but may be operating under limited hours.
- Star Market
- Wegman's
- Whole Foods
- Shop Rite
- Hannaford
- Albertson's
- Cumberland Farms
What about pharmacies?
The 24 hour locations of Walgreens will be open, certain CVS stores will be open especially the 24 hour ones. -retailmenot.com
