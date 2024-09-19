Mass. High Schools With Biggest Drop-Outs

School is back in session, but not everyone will graduate this year. It's never too late to get an education. Although rates of students dropping out has decreased over the last 100 years, high school students drop out for many reasons.

Why students drop out

too many absences

fighting with teachers or students

poor grades

"easier to get GED"

didn't like school

needed to care for family member

pregnancy

needed a job

marriage

mental illness/addiction

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Massachusetts law on truancy

The larger and poorer the community, the higher number of students who drop out. That's just the reality of it, unfortunately.

In Massachusetts, if you have reached your 16th birthday, you can simply stop going to school. Truancy laws do not apply to students 16 and over.

If you want to leave school and are not yet 16, the easiest way to do it is to get approval to homeschool. You do this through your local school district. -rise-out.com

Welcome to Massachusetts road sign. Jill_InspiredByDesign loading...

5 Massachusetts cities with the highest number of dropouts for 2022-2023 school year:

Boston Public (14,345 total high school students), 650 student dropouts.

(14,345 total high school students), student dropouts. Lynn Public (5,239 total high school students), 290 student dropouts.

(5,239 total high school students), student dropouts. Springfield Public (7,064 total high school students, 280 student dropouts.

(7,064 total high school students, student dropouts. Brockton Public (4,152 total high school students, 245 student dropouts.

(4,152 total high school students, student dropouts. Worcester Public (7,427 total high school students, 232 student dropouts.

Information provided by profiles.mass.edu

People can always go back to school and earn their GED. Massachusetts also has a number of affordable community colleges.

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz