Mass. Homeless Population Ranks Highest In America

Massachusetts' accolades for things like health care, minimum wage, and education are a reality, but so is the homeless population.

The number homeless people or "unhoused people" has been a topic as of late, not only in Massachusetts, but the entire country. The widening wealth gap, mental health and addiction, domestic violence, lack of affordable housing, and for the some, the desire to be homeless all play a factor.

Massachusetts has the 7th largest homeless population in America with 19,141

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

2023 had record number of homeless people in the United States at 653,100.

The population of homeless people in the U.S. is largely dependent on the population of the state, economy, and climate.

New York And Massachusetts Attorney Generals Announce Lawsuit Against Volkswagen Getty Images loading...

The number of homeless people in Massachusetts is 19,141 or 27 per 10,000 residents.

The city of Boston has about 1500-1600 experiencing homeless.

Of those experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts, a reported 7.3% were unsheltered, the fifth lowest share among states.

If you are unhoused in Massachusetts, the government has the following information for you.

This guide is for people who need help with housing. This includes:

Emergency shelter for people facing homelessness

Assistance and guidance for people facing eviction

Short- and long-term support paying for rent and utilities

Resources for finding affordable housing (Public Housing, rental vouchers, and finding affordable rents or mortgages) -mass.gov

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York state has 103,200 homeless people

New York accounted for 16% of the homeless population, totaling 103,200 individuals. In 2023, homelessness in New York increased by 29,022 individuals, marking a 39.1% rise compared to the previous year. Homelessness in New York affects 52 out of every 10,000 people. -insidermonkey

Vermont Has The Highest Number of Homeless Per Capita

The state of Vermont might only have 3,300 homeless people, but that number breaks down to 50 residents per 10,000.