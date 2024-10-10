Mass. Hospitals Rocked With Sudden Crisis

We don't get a lot of hurricanes here in the northeast part of the country, but that doesn't mean that when other states get hit, it can't affect us here in Massachusetts. My partner is a nurse at the hospital here in Berkshire County and she alerted me to the local clamp down of IV bags and fluids here.

Hospitals in Mass. rocked with sudden shortage of IV bags and fluids.

IV fluids are used for a variety of reasons daily, including hydration, surgical irrigation and pushing or infusing drugs. Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer at Berkshire Medical Center, said the vast majority of the hospital’s average census of 200 patients would likely use some form of IV fluids. -berksireeagle.com

Hospitals in the commonwealth are dealing with a shortage of IV bags. Will it get as bad as pandemic levels? That all depends on the Baxter Corporation's manufacturing center in North Cove, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene tore up the area where Baxter is located and they're trying to get back up and running.

Baxter Company produces IV bags for many hospitals in Massachusetts and provides up to 60% of product to the U.S.

A muddy Baxter plant in North Cove, North Carolina is seen below.

The site primarily manufactures intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions and is the largest manufacturer of these solutions in the United States. -baxter.com

When will allocation of Baxter's product return to normal?

Baxter said earlier this week it had resumed shipping fluids to hospitals after a temporary pause. But the company is limiting how much customers can get, allowing them 60% of what they normally order. Baxter is also ramping up production of the products at its plants outside of the U.S. to help fill the need.- msn.com

Hospitals in Massachusetts has chosen to postpone certain elective procedures due to limited supplies.

BHS (Berkshire Health Systems) has postponed elective surgeries deemed safe to push back and will use oral hydration methods, such as Pedialyte and Gatorade, when reasonable to help stretch its supply as long as possible, according to Brenda Cadorette, chief nursing officer and vice president of acute care.

