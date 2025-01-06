It's winter in Massachusetts which means it's cold and windy. To alleviate our hate for cold, we want a warm car and we want it to stay warm. Unfortunately, the only way to do that is to keep your vehicle running. The problem is, however, it's terrible for our carbon emission problem.

It's so bad for the environment that certain states like Massachusetts have idling laws.

Mass. 'Idling Law' Will Cost You In 2025

Yes, you will pay for unnecessary idling, yes, there are exceptions.

The goal of the Massachusetts Ani-Idling Law is to improve air quality by reducing unnecessary air pollution from idling vehicles. The law limits unnecessary engine idling to five minutes. Drivers sometime wonder when idling might be considered necessary. The following questions and answers are intended to help drivers determine when engine idling could be considered necessary and when they should shut the engines down.-mass.gov

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

The fine for idling is $100 for the first offense, and $500 for the second offense.

Examples of breaking the idling law:

Sitting in your car in a parking lot with the engine on during mild or cool weather is unnecessary. The interior of your car will stay warm for 5 to 10 minutes on all but the coldest days.

• Leaving the vehicle running while unattended to let the heater warm it or the air conditioner cool it for extended periods of time is unnecessary idling (it is also in violation of motor vehicle law). Five minutes should be the maximum amount of time unless weather conditions are extreme, and the engine should not be left running while the vehicle is unattended for any length of time.

• Operating devices not related to transporting passengers or goods. Letting the engine run for an hour or more to play a movie or to charge a cell phone causes unnecessary pollution, is a nuisance for others nearby and puts excessive wear and tear on the engine.

Vehicles that would not be affected by this law include school buses and deliveries like USPS, Fed Ex and other businesses.

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz