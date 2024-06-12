Mass. Inspection Law Changes With This Vehicle

Mass. Inspection Law Changes With This Vehicle

I just bought a new Toyota Sienna (Hybrid AWD).

We talked a lot about electric vehicles on the radio with Haddad Motors' CEO George Haddad. Toyota's lineup is going all hybrid as Massachusetts announces that they are banning the sale of all new gas powered cars in 2035, with less carbon emissions goals to hit by 2032.

It's the law in Massachusetts that every vehicle needs to inspected every year in two categories. All vehicles must pass a safety inspection; however, not all vehicles need to pass an emissions test. Vehicles are $35 and motorcycles are $15.

Massachusetts Inspection Law Changes With This Car

loading...

The Safety Part:

1. Visual Overview

  • Certificate of registration

  • License plate(s):

  • Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

2. Brake Tests

  • Parking brake

  • Service brake

3. Exhaust System

  • Exhaust system components/muffler

  • Excessive blue or black smoke

4. Steering and Suspension

  • Steering wheel and box

  • Suspension/front end

  • Springs

  • Shocks

5. Horn

  • Sound horn to test for adequate signal

  • The horn must be securely fastened to the vehicle

6. Glazing, Glass and Windshield Wipers

  • Windshield

  • Windshield wipers and washer

  • Windows

  • Window tinting:

  • 7. Rear View Mirror

  • Rear view mirror

  • Mirrors (general)

8. Lighting Devices

  • Tail lights

  • Directional (turn signal lights)

  • Head light aim

  • Hazard lights/Reverse lights/License plate light(s) and reflectors

  • Aftermarket lighting

9. Tires and Wheels

  • Tires

  • Wheels

10. Bumper, Fenders and Fuel Tank

  • Bumpers

  • Fenders

  • Floor pans

  • Fuel tank

  • Vehicle frame or unibody

11. Altered Vehicle Height

12. Seat Belts

13. Airbags

14. Fuel Tank Cap

What vehicles in Massachusetts are exempt from the emissions part of the test?

If your vehicle is 15 years or older, Massachusetts says you can receive a valid inspection sticker as long as it passes the safely part of the test.

Getty Images
loading...

If you drive an electric vehicle, must you take an emissions test?

No, you don't.

Massachusetts says you're good to go and the state inspection law does not apply to EVs when it comes to emissions.

Vehicles powered exclusively by electricity are exempt from state motor vehicle emissions inspections. -afdc.energy.gov 

omada
loading...

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.  
Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, Springfield, Worcester
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM