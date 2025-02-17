Massachusetts surely isn't known for incredibly big mountains like the western part of the country, but it's home to one of the 'oldest' ski resorts in the nation.

I moved to Pittsfield, MA in 2010 only to learn that it wasn't just the last stop on the Mass. Pike before you get to New York. One of the many attractions this area has to offer was sold to me as a cool place to ski or snowboard. They were talking about Bousquet Mountain.

Bousquet Mountain is located on Dan Fox Drive and opened in 1932. It is still operational today and in fact just underwent a massive upgrade after it was purchased by Milltown Capital a few years ago who sank millions into it.

Mass. Is Home To America's 'Oldest' Ski Resort

Bousquet Mountain is the 7th oldest ski resort in America. It features a 750 foot vertical drop, 22 trails, 2 lifts and provides state of the art snow making for most of the mountain. They have a terrain park as well.

The only other older ski resort in New England is Storrs Hills Ski Area in New Hampshire which was built in 1925.

Bousquet Mountain, Massachusetts, started as a mink farm under the ownership of Clarence J. “Clare” Bousquet. When the depression arrived, Bousquet—the man, not the ski area—allowed the Mount Greylock Ski Club to construct a 750-foot ski slope on his farm property after the mink business went belly-up. Soon after, a rope tow was installed. -yahoo.com

Pittsfield's biggest employer for decades was General Electric and with their help and partnership provided night skiing back as far as 1936!

Bousquet has gone through some changes over the years. The previous owners offered a water park, aerial adventure park as well as skiing and tubing. The new owners while upgrading nearly everything at the mountain, opted to remove the water and aerial part of the business.

Bousquet is currently having a wonderful 24-25 season as it's cold and snowy in The Berkshires this winter. Bousquet also offers live music in the summer as well as a place to hold wedding receptions.